Chhattisgarh polls: Congress releases first list of 30 candidates

The Congress on Sunday released the list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls, re-nominating 22 sitting MLAs, including Baghel, his all 12 cabinet colleagues and state assembly speaker Charandas Mahant.

Baghel said those who were spreading rumours that he would change his seat will now keep their mouths shut.

The ruling party in Chhattisgarh has denied tickets to eight sitting legislators, while it has fielded state unit chief and MP Deepak Baij.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on 7 November and 17 November.

Of the 30 seats for which the Congress has announced its candidates, 14 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and three for Scheduled Castes categories.

In the other 13 general seats, candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have been fielded in nine seats. Four women candidates, including a sitting minister and two MLAs, are on the list.

Baghel will contest from his traditional Patan seat and deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo from his Ambikapur constituency, while Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant has been re-nominated from his Sakti seat.