Child star of India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' succumbs to blood cancer days before movie release

The film was nominated as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards.



"Rahul was looking forward to watching the movie on the big screen. He used to say that the release of the movie would launch his future, little knowing that he would die before October 14," Koli, an autorickshaw driver, told PTI over the phone.



Rahul was diagnosed with leukaemia- the cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues- this year. He was initially treated at a Jamnagar hospital. After remaining in the hospital for two weeks, he was admitted to the Ahmedabad cancer hospital four months ago.



"He was undergoing treatment and breathed his last on October 2," Koli said.



Rahul had only seen the trailer of the movie. He was very keen to watch it in the theatre, the grieving father recalled.



Koli said the makers of the movie helped them a lot with Rahul's treatment.



"When he (director Nalin) came to know about it, he extended all possible help to us. He was even planning to shift Rahul to Mumbai," said Koli.