'Children first' is the mantra of these celebrity working moms

Career or motherhood? Gone are the days when actresses had to make that tough choice. Jaya Bhaduri was a superstar when in 1973 she gave it all up. On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore who had a blooming career going at around the same time as Jaya, chose to continue her career after marriage and motherhood.

“It is a piece of cake. In fact, I entered one of the most productive periods of my career after marriage. I was shooting for Aradhana when I was pregnant with Saif and by the time I did Amar Prem with Rajesh Khanna, Saif was born and would accompany me to the sets,” says Sharmila.

Sharmila’s daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have chosen to walk her gorgeous Sasu-maa’s path. No, you won’t see her son Taimur toddling to the sets. But while Taimur is looked after by her very capable nanny, Kareena will fly out to Delhi to shoot and promote Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena says that the workload has definitely decreased for her son’s sake. But she will continue to work in maybe one film per year.