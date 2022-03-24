In the first high-level Chinese visit to India in more than two years since the stand-off in Ladakh started, Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, landed in Delhi on Thursday.As per media reports, he is expected to meet foreign minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Friday.The suspense over the visit persisted till the last minute and there was no official confirmation of the visit even when the Chinese minister landed in Delhi. The landing could be confirmed only through tracking the flight path of his plane, which took off from Afghanistan, NDTV said.India-China relations have taken a downturn as Chinese incursions became more frequent in Ladakh and led to the clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian and several Chinese soldiers died.Repeated rounds of military-level talks have led to de-escalation but there has been no return to the status quo that prevailed before 2020.Yi’s visit comes amid a fresh controversy over his statement on Kashmir at a programme in Pakistan. India had rejected the remarks, calling them "uncalled for" and underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and both Pakistan and China know that.Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines