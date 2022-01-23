China's PLA says Arunachal boy 'found', process of handing over to Indian Army on

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday conveyed to the Indian Army that they have "found a boy" in their territory, across Arunachal Pradesh, and will hand him over soon, days after an MP had claimed that a teenager was abducted by PLA personnel.

Security sources, however, said the PLA has not confirmed the identity of the boy and it is believed that the person is Miram Taron, who was allegedly taken away by the Chinese forces on January 18 from Upper Siang district.

After the incident came to light, the Indian Army had sought assistance from the PLA to trace the boy.

The sources said that the PLA informed the Indian Army that they found a boy and due procedure is being followed to hand him over to the Indian side.