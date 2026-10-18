Chorbagan Puja tragedy – paying the price for living dangerously?

It’s meant to be Saptami 2.0 or Ashtami today – a rare phenomenon on the Durga Puja calendar which would effectively mean an extension of the festivities by a day. Instead, Kolkata woke up with a heavy heart as it’s still trying to process the humongous tragedy at the Chorbagan Sarbajanin puja where stampede led to loss of at least 19 pandalhoppers on a fateful Saturday evening.

We are a country where the severity of a human tragedy is usually measured in terms of death toll. Stampedes at religious festivals are often the ‘usual suspects,’ no matter the colour and creed of the political dispensation in power but for now, charges of insufficient policing, the battle for control in the build-up to the biggest festival of the state after the regime change in Bengal are being held responsible for the first-ever recorded deaths at the Durga Puja. And with good reasons.

However, what about the last major tragedy in Uttar Pradesh in January last year at the Kumbh Mela in Prayag Raj (Allahabad), where the official death toll was anything between 30 and 37? An investigation by BBC Hindi had actually put the figure at 82 or more due to unaccounted or privately compensated casualties. It was, however, not the first time that Kumbh claimed lives in this manner as there were at least three such documented instances in 2013, 2010 and 2003.

Durga Puja in Kolkata, meanwhile, had usually worn a badge of pride on their shoulders that nothing of that magnitude had ever happened so far but trust me – it had often been a disaster waiting to happen. If one had been through the ordeal of visiting the famous pujas belonging to the political heavyweights across the city, whether in the south, north or the ostentatious one on VIP Road, one would vouch for what I am referring to.