Christmas-New Year's Eve: HC restrains hotels, pubs from playing songs without license fee to PPL

The Bombay High Court has restrained several hotels, pubs and restaurants in Mumbai from playing a list of popular film and non-film music during Christmas and New Year's Eve programmes unless they pay license fees and secure copyright permissions from music licensing body Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL).

Founded in 1941, PPL India describes itself as a performance rights organisation that holds performance licence to 25 lakh songs in Hindi, English and other languages assigned to it by 340 music labels.

PPL had recently moved HC to get a continuation of orders passed last December against hotels and restaurants.

The recent court orders assume significance as it applies to all usage of music, including ones being played in public places on New Year's Eve, Christmas and any other event or in the background throughout the year, PPL said.