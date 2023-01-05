Churu, Fatehpur frozen as cold wave continues in Rajasthan

A day after Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave as temperatures dipped below normal in many places.



The coldest place in Rajasthan was Mount Abu, where the temperature dropped to minus six degree Celsius.



On Wednesday evening, minimum temperature was -0.1 degree Celsius in Chittaurgarh, -1.5 in Churu, -1.8 in Fatehpur and -1.5 degree Celsius in Jobner. Jaipur recorded a temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius.



Nearly 22 of the 33 districts recorded a maximum temperature below 20 degree Celsius due to which cold wave continued to leave residents shivering even in the day.