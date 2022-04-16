Clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area during religious procession; several people injured

Members of two communities today clashed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after stones were allegedly pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Several people, including policemen, have been injured in the ensuing chaos.

Visuals from the clashes show huge groups of people on different sides of a road pelting stones at each other and quickly falling back as the police try to intervene.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that it's not just Jahangirpuri but other adjoining and sensitive areas have also seen clashes.

"The situation is being monitored. Additional forces have been sent to troubled areas and senior officials have been asked to stay in their respective areas to monitor the situation and supervise patrolling. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed. Two policemen have been injured but the nature of injuries can only be known after investigations," he told NDTV.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he said on Twitter.

All those injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri for treatment.

Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer DCP Anyesh Roy said there was a ruckus during the procession and there have been reports of stone-pelting on participants of the procession, with some incidents of arson also reported.

Around 200 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed along with Delhi Police in the wake of the stone-pelting incident.

Post the violence, police across all 14 districts were put on alert by the special branch and senior officers have been asked to be on the ground. Police said the Shobha Yatra was being held in several areas and officers have been asked to monitor the situation.