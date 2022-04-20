Climax of Jersey blew me away, I am eager to see audiences' response: Shahid Kapoor

Talking about Kabir Singh, the actor also said that he was trying to observe something for himself. He wanted to know if the audience only liked a masculine, aggressive college student character or if they could appreciate a simpler role based on a common man’s life. This question was easier to answer via the means of theatrical release as compared to the OTT platform. The actor said that the film’s story was something he strongly felt people would connect with. Not knowing if his instinct was right or not, he said he was patient to get the answer.