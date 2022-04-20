Climax of Jersey blew me away, I am eager to see audiences' response: Shahid Kapoor
The actor said that the film’s story was something he strongly felt people would connect with
Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey is finally releasing this Friday. The film had to wait for nearly two years before it got a theatrical release. The actor plays a father in Jersey.
When asked, “This film is close to you, something that you were ready to wait for, is it because you being a father yourself connected more to every emotion the film offered?”; the actor responded, “No, not just the father, yes, it is important, but that cannot sum up everything the film offered to me.” He added, “The climax of the film blew me away, I cannot wait to see how it’ll make the audience feel.”
Talking about Kabir Singh, the actor also said that he was trying to observe something for himself. He wanted to know if the audience only liked a masculine, aggressive college student character or if they could appreciate a simpler role based on a common man’s life. This question was easier to answer via the means of theatrical release as compared to the OTT platform. The actor said that the film’s story was something he strongly felt people would connect with. Not knowing if his instinct was right or not, he said he was patient to get the answer.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines