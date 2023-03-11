CM Gehlot approves financial proposal for construction of East Rajasthan Canal Project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 14,200 crore for the construction of the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), officials said on Saturday.



The ERCP was envisaged by previous BJP government to solve the problem of irrigation and drinking water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.



With the approval, the Navnera-Belwa-Bisalpur-Israda Link Project, construction of Navnera Barrage and Israda Dam, Ramgarh and Mahlpur Barrages, Mej Anicut will be completed, they said.



Also, the work on increasing the height of Bisalpur dam and developing 202-km-long water transport system will be done, it said.



Water management work under the ERCP by 2040, additional drinking water requirements of Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk districts and 16.82 TMC drinking water for the remaining rural areas of Jaipur district will be done.



Under the ERCP, additional water available in the rivers of the state, which otherwise flows into the sea through the Yamuna River, will be stopped through dams.



Gehlot had made a provision of Rs 13,000 crore for various work under this project in the state budget for 2023-24.