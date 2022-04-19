CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil defeating BJP’s attempt to sow discord within MVA

Urban Development, Home and Revenue are the most coveted of all ministries in Maharashtra. Those holding these departments are considered just a notch below the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister, presuming these two individuals do not simultaneously hold any of these three posts.

This was always the case since the formation of Maharashtra but, of late, along with many other states, the Home department seems to have become more important than even the chief minister’s office. And that is now a source of some conflict between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party doing its best to set one against the other.

However, the sanguinity and unflappability of both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil is papering over the differences and defeating the BJP’s attempt to drive a wedge between the two parties.

In this, of course, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to sow discord within the MVA. The party knows well how difficult it is when there are two centres of power within the state from its experience of governing in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

In 1995, the chief minister’s job had gone to Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena and while Gopinath Munde was sworn in as deputy chief minister, the BJP did not wish to play second fiddle and hence the overtly clever Pramod Mahajan, who was then BJP general secretary, had demanded the handing over of the Home department to his brother-in-law Munde.

Prior to this the Home department was always retained by the chief minister who worked in close co-ordinationwith one or more ministers of state for home. But between 1995 and 1999, Joshi proved far too sophisticated for the rural politician that Munde was and he ended up becoming the butt of jokes among the city’s police force.