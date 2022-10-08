CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

Simultaneously, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), was increased to Rs 53.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 50.59 per scm, according to IGL.



It is the 10th increase in PNG rates since August 2021. In all prices have gone up by Rs 29.93 per scm, or almost 91 per cent.



IGL said rates of CNG and PNG have also been increased in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram as well as other cities where it operates such as Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Ajmer in Rajasthan.



The price increase follows the government raising natural gas prices by 40 per cent to a record USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit from October 1.

For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per Kg. The revised CNG price in Ajmer amounts to Rs.88.88/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Kanpur amounts to Rs.89.81/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar amounts to Rs.85.84/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal amounts to Rs.87.27/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Rewari amounts to Rs.89.07/- per Kg.