CNG, PNG prices to drop in Mumbai from midnight on March 31

The revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be ₹ 60/Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be ₹ 36/SCM in and around Mumbai.

“The revised price of CNG offers attractive savings of about 65% and 41% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai. MGL’s Domestic PNG offers around 32% savings as compared to the current price of Domestic LPG while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability, and environmental friendliness to consumers,” an MGL spokesperson said.



During the recent Budget Session of the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the finance minister, announced a reduction in CNG rates saying it will benefit the common man. The reduction in tax will cost the state Rs. 800 crore annually.



Based on this announcement, the last day of the Budget session on Friday saw Pawar direct the finance department to initiate the process and issue notifications to that effect.

“The state government has always strived towards extending relief to the common man. The VAT reduction in CNG is a step in that direction. It will help lakhs and lakhs of people who rely on auto-rickshaws and taxis to commute daily,” Pawar had told the media.