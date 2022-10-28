'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital

According to Dr Sangeet Agarwal, consultant, Head and Neck Onco Surgery at the hospital, "During the last so many years of practice, I have operated more than 250 such cases of huge thyroid tumours but this was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm."



He said the biggest challenge was to save the voice of the patient while removing the tumour. The bilateral vocal cord nerves were saved successfully, he added.



The trachea (wind pipe) was compressed due to which a special technique for anaesthesia had to be applied, the doctor said.