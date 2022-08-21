Coin Yatra prevented from reaching New Delhi: A first hand account

We wanted to hand over a specially designed brass coin weighing 1,000 kilograms to the President of India with the request to place it in the new Parliament building by way of a reminder to lawmakers. The coin that stands at 10 feet is engraved with the question, “Will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047?”

Along with the brass coin, made by melting brass utensils donated by Dalit families and mounted on a truck, Rs 20 lakhs in one-rupee coins donated by people were on display in two trucks—our contribution to the new parliament building—as part of the Yatra. In addition, there was a statue of Dr Ambedkar and a sculpture of the Constitution.

But while the Yatra passed through Mehsana and Banaskantha in Gujarat and went through Rajasthan, we were stopped by Haryana Police at the RajasthanHaryana border on the evening of August 7.

There were instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs not to allow the coin yatra to proceed to Delhi, they informed. The policemen were courteous and offered to arrange for food and overnight stay, an offer that was politely declined.

We were not going to Delhi to seek alms. We were going to donate money for the new parliament building. We were going to ask if untouchability will be eradicated in the next 25 years. What should Independence mean to the Dalits if there is no end to the violence targeting them?

During the UN Conference against Racism held in Durban (2001), the Indian government had claimed there was no untouchability in India. Article 17 of the Indian Constitution and provision of ‘reservation’ were cited to support the claim.

And yet this year in 2022, Government of Karnataka has launched ‘Vinaya Samarasya Yojana’ to eradicate untouchability and the Government of Tamil Nadu has released a list of over 500 villages that still have worrying practices of untouchability. Clearly, untouchability exists. Why would the Union Home Ministry then pass an order to stop the Yatra?