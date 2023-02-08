Coming soon QR code-based coin vending machines: Here’s what we know

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced today that the central bank will launch QR code-based coin vending machines as part of a trial project.

The Governor stated that these devices will be introduced in an effort to increase coin distribution and accessibility. In lieu of banknotes, vending machines will issue coins against debit to the customer's account via UPI. He made this announcement while addressing the outcome of the Monetary Policy outcome.

“The Reserve Bank of India will launch a pilot project on QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) in 12 cities. These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes. This will enhance the ease of accessibility to coins. Based on the learnings from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks to promote the distribution of coins using these machines,” he said.