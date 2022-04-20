Committee examining suggestions made by Prashant Kishore, senior party leaders: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday announced that a committee set up by party president Sonia Gandhi was examining suggestions made by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and some senior party leaders.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted a short committee to look at the various suggestions given by Prashant Kishor as also by certain very experienced people in the party. Those suggestions include the ways and means to strengthen the Congress organization and to gear up the Congress for the upcoming elections leading up to 2024, both the state and central elections,” the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference held in the national capital.

“Those suggestions also include coming up to the aspirations of people of India, to reflect their pain and agony being heaped upon them by the ruling government as also to reflect aspirations of a forward looking growing India, India of the 21st century and how to propel the country forward,” he added.

“Congress Organization must adapt to all these changes and that’s why this committee has been holding deliberations for last three days on the various suggestions that were given by Prashant Kishor as also time to time to Congress president by various seasoned leaders,” he said.

“Because our two Chief Ministers are very experienced, they have organizational and administrative experience, that’s why the committee thought it fit to request them to come today and to join the deliberations and to give their suggestions. We have had a fruitful round of discussions with both Ashok Gehlot as also with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel,” Surjewala said.

“For last 3 days, these deliberations have been held. We propose to conclude these deliberations over next 48 to 72 hours. Currently I have nothing further to add,” he said.

Responding to a question on bulldozers being deployed in north-west Delhi for a so-called anti-encorachment drive today, he said, “In this country, bulldozer should be run on inflation, unemployment should be bulldozed, bigotry should be bulldozed, conservatism should be bulldozed, but bulldozers are being run by the ruling party only and only on humanity, brotherhood.”

“It is the misfortune of the country that the narrow ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party has limited the dreams of 21st century India, progressive and strong India by bringing only and only bulldozer politics today,” he added.

