Committee findings on mismanagement of MSME Ministry should serve as a wake-up call for Modi government

Modi government has been very liberally distributing promises of help but not money. The MSME sector is a case in point. It is struggling for its survival even as the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises itself is deprived of sufficient funds for smoothly running itself, its schemes and projects.

A department related Parliamentary Standing Committee has not only pointed out the inadequate allocation of funds, but also warned that it “would jeopardize the smooth functioning of the Ministry and successful implementation of its schemes/projects.”

It noted in its latest report that only Rs 21422 crore have been allocated for 2022-23 against the projected Rs 24979.6 crore, i.e. only 85.76 per cent, which is a shortfall of Rs 3557.6 crore. The SME division has been allocated Rs. 200 crore, that is 96.15% of their demand.

Allocation to both DC-MSME and ARI Division has been curtailed substantially as DC-MSME has got 88.99% whereas ARI Division got only 72.73% of the projected amount.