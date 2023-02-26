Cong beat BJP in Himachal with ideology of humanity: CM Sukhu at plenary session

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said despite his state being 97 per cent Hindu, the Congress with its "ideology of humanity" had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in last year's Assembly polls.

The Congress is the only answer to the anti-people policies of the BJP when we move ahead by empowering this ideology, he asserted while speaking on the second day of the 85th plenary session of the party underway at Rajyotsav Sthal in Nava Raipur.

"Himachal Pradesh is a small state but the victory (in elections) there was big.. Hindus account for 97 percent of Himachal Pradesh's population. The BJP's national president JP Nadda also hails from there. We devised a strategy to defeat the BJP, which represents Hindu ideology. The Congress' ideology of humanity defeated that ideology," he claimed.

The Congress' leaders sacrificed their lives to build the nation and to protect its unity and integrity, he added.

The Gandhi family had made sacrifices for unity and integrity of the country, Sukhu said, and asked for the name of one BJP leader who had sacrificed for the same cause.

"The history of the Congress party is full of sacrifices. We have to march ahead taking this history of sacrifices. We will be able to answer BJP's anti-people policies and the policy that divides people when we will move forward empowering our ideology," the Himachal CM asserted.