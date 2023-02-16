Cong demands immediate restoration of statehood to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday said the Centre should immediately restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and hold Assembly polls here.

He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of creating “dictatorship” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We demand immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding of Assembly polls,” Wani told reporters at the PCC headquarters here.

The PCC chief, however, said National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has “rightly said that they (government) have no intention of restoring statehood” to the Union Territory.

“The BJP has created dictatorship here. People are being harassed and intimidated in the name of bulldozers or the Public Safety Act. Anyone who raises his voice is threatened with arrest,” he alleged.