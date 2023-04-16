Cong govt will approve poll promises in 1st cabinet: Rahul in K'taka

"These schemes will be implemented on the first day in the first cabinet meeting itself," Gandhi said during the 'Jai Bharat' rally here in the run-up to the May 10 elections.

He asked the Congress leaders in Karnataka to send across a message all over the country that "if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give thousands of crores to Adani, we can give money to the poor and women."

"If you wholeheartedly help Adani, we (Congress) will wholeheartedly help poor, unemployed youth and women. You (PM Modi) do your work, we will do our work," Gandhi said.

He also attacked the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka over corruption issues, including allegations by contractors and private schools that they were forced to pay 40 per cent commission and charges of corruption in the recruitment of sub-inspectors.

Gandhi said that the contractors' association had written a letter on the issue of "40 per cent commission" to the Prime Minister but he remained silent on it, which was a "confession" that there indeed was corruption.