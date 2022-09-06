Congress all set to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Wednesday

The stage is all set for the Congress party to launch the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, billed as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century, on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The 3,570-kilometre-long march, which aims to highlight burning issues such as economic disparity, social polarisation and political centralisation, will be formally flagged off by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he pays homage at the Sriperumbudur memorial near Chennai where his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be among those present at the launch function at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari, where the former Congress chief will be handed over a Khadi national flag.

He will then walk to the venue of the public rally where the padayatra (foot march) will begin.

Though the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be formally launched at the rally, it will actually begin at 7 am on September 8 when Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the cross-country journey.

The Congress MP from Wayanad had on Sunday spelt out why the party was holding the yatra.

“The government has blocked all paths for us. The medium of Parliament is not there. Congress leaders, the Opposition people cannot make speeches in Parliament, our mic is put off; we want to talk about China's attack, can't do it; we want to talk on unemployment, can't do that; want to talk about inflation, can't do that,” he said at the party's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol Rally' held in Delhi on Sunday.

“Our institutions, whether it is the media, Election Commission, judiciary, there is an attack on them, there is pressure on them. So all the roads are closed for us; there is only one way left, to go to the people. The truth of the country has to be told to the people, that is why the party is undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra',” he said.