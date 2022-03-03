Congress alleges phone tapping of leaders by BJP in Goa

The GPCC president sought to know from the chief minister Pramod Sawant if the tapping had the state government sanction and if so the names of the persons whose phones had been put on scrutiny. “The right to privacy is our fundamental right and this right is being violated through this tapping. The government has no right to do this,” he said. Chodankar warned government officials involved in the tapping of legal action against them and asked them to immediately put an end to the snooping and fall to the pressures of the government.

The state Congress chief noted that similar tapping of phones of Congress leaders was done in neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra previously. “This is an interference of the government into our private lives and is unacceptable,” he said. Chodankar said that post-March 10 when the results will be declared, a people’s government will come into being.

“I want to tell the BJP leadership openly that we have been talking to all like-minded parties and their leaders for support. We are also in touch with independent MLAs. And there are also some BJP leaders who are talking to us because they have realised that the party is not returning to power in Goa. Some BJP leaders who can’t stay away from power are also trying to establish contact with us,” Chodankar said.