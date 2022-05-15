Congress announces major organisational reforms as Nav Sankalp Shivir concludes

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday adopted the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration, and announced a number of organisational reforms after its three-day Chintan Shivir held in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

It included ensuring a wider representation to people below 50 years of age, one person-one post, and one family-one ticket, with the rider that other family members would have to work for at least five years in the party to get any organisational position or contest elections. It also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people.

In her concluding address, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that a task force will be set up to initiate the organisational reforms.

She said the Congress will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 2.

The composition of the task force will be notified in the next two-three days, she said.

"I feel it has been a very useful and productive 'shivir'. So many of you have had an opportunity to express your views and offer your suggestions in a spirit of constructive participation. I have received a summary of discussions in each of the six groups. They will inform our party positions, policies and programmes, Gandhi said.

They will also be of value to prepare manifestos for state and national elections, she added. She, however, said the new group is not a collective decision-making body but will help her get the benefit of the vast experience of senior colleagues.

"I want to make a special mention of the report of the organisational group since it is the most immediately relevant. Some of its ideas have formed part of the 'Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration' that has just been adopted. I assure you that the detailed recommendations of the group will be acted upon expeditiously," she asserted.

"We will undoubtedly leave re-energised with a refreshed spirit of collective purpose, she said.

The party will also launch the second phase of its 'Jan Jagran Yatra' at the district level from June 15, she announced. This extensive campaign will highlight economic issues, especially growing unemployment and intolerable price rise that are destroying livelihoods, she said.

***