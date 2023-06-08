Congress asks Jaishankar to take up with Canada 'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade

The Congress on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up strongly with Canadian authorities reports of a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi being part of a parade in Brampton.

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay said he was "appalled" by the reports of the event in his country that "celebrated" the assassination of the Indian prime minister.

"There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," Mackay said in a tweet.