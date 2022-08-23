Congress campaigns against Gujarat govt's decision to release Bilkis Bano case convicts on remission

The Congress has launched a campaign against the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, following approval of their applications for remission, in bellwether states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

A massive signature campaign is being carried out in Uttar Pradesh by the minority department of the state unit of the Congress under the directions of Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in charge of the state, a UP Congress leader said.

Several Congress activists and leaders including Shahnawaz Alam, head of the minority department, have held press conferences in various cities across the state after submission of a memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice of India seeking a repeal of the remission granted to the convicts by the Gujarat government.

“In the first phase of the protest, we submitted a memorandum to the CJI followed by press conferences held in various cities. We then launched a signature campaign against the remission. We will hold candle marches in the last phase of the campaign,” Alam said.

“We will keep raising the issue till Bilkis Bano gets justice. It is extremely important for the prestige of the highest court of the land for the remission to be repealed so that the convicts are put back in jail,” said Alam, noting that the apex court had also admitted a PIL in this connection on Tuesday.

The Congress is also highlighting the issue in Gujarat, slated to go for Assembly polls later this year.

Addressing a huge gathering, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajya Sabha MP and head of the AICC minority department, who is touring the state as part of the Bharat Jodo Sadbhawana Yatra, said the ‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’ slogan propagated by PM Narendra Modi was fake.

“India’s daughter Bilkis is seeking justice. If you (PM Modi) claim to have given justice to Muslim women by enacting laws such as that against Triple Talaq, one more Muslim daughter is seeking justice. She is asking you to make a stringent law against rape and put those convicts behind the bars again,” he said.