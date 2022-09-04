Congress can embark India on path to progress, prosperity: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi government was weakening the country through hatred and botched up economic policies
The Congress party’s ideology unites people and it can embark India on the path to progress and prosperity, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.
Addressing the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi government was weakening the country through hatred and botched up economic policies that have resulted in massive unemployment and inflation.
He accused the Modi government of working for the benefit of only select two big industrialists, who are "working for the prime minister 24 hours" through their media channels and other means. He alleged that the prime minister, in turn, was also working 24 hours for these two industrialists.
“This country is not owned by two big industrialists, the country belongs to every citizen. Modi government’s ideology is divisive, but our ideology says the country belongs to all. We believe the fruits of the labour of masses, of our farmers must not go to a handful of capitalists,” Gandhi told the gathering.
He said that while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years, the Narendra Modi government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty over the last eight years.
Launching an all-out attack on the Modi government, he said the government had shut all the doors on the Opposition and the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out".
He said this is precisely why the Congress party is starting the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will help talk directly to people and discuss their issues.
"Ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, hatred and anger has been increasing in the country. There is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is attacking all of them," Gandhi said.
"The fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in the country, and due to this, hatred is rising. Hatred does not benefit the country, but it only weakens the country," he said to a loud applause.
The Congress leader also highlighted the plight of people facing lots of hardships due to price rise and unemployment, and said when the Opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, the Modi government does not allow it to do so.
The country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth, he said.
Gandhi also alleged that the three “black farm laws” were brought in not to help farmers, but to benefit few industrialists.
The former Congress chief said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is important as the party has to go directly to people and tell them the truth about the country and where the nation is headed.
