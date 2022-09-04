Congress can embark India on path to progress, prosperity: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party’s ideology unites people and it can embark India on the path to progress and prosperity, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Addressing the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi government was weakening the country through hatred and botched up economic policies that have resulted in massive unemployment and inflation.

He accused the Modi government of working for the benefit of only select two big industrialists, who are "working for the prime minister 24 hours" through their media channels and other means. He alleged that the prime minister, in turn, was also working 24 hours for these two industrialists.

“This country is not owned by two big industrialists, the country belongs to every citizen. Modi government’s ideology is divisive, but our ideology says the country belongs to all. We believe the fruits of the labour of masses, of our farmers must not go to a handful of capitalists,” Gandhi told the gathering.

He said that while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years, the Narendra Modi government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty over the last eight years.

Launching an all-out attack on the Modi government, he said the government had shut all the doors on the Opposition and the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out".