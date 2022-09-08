India

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' gets huge support, a large number of people join Yatra on the streets

The second day of the 3,570-km padayatra from Agasteeswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari started on Thursday morning with a large number of people joining it on the streets

user

NH Web Desk

The second day of the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Agasteeswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Thursday morning. As soon as the Yatra started with a number of 'Bharat Yatris' walking on the streets, a large number of enthusiastic people joined them to be a part of this historic foot march.

The yatra kicked off with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag at the camp site along with Yatris.
The yatra kicked off with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag at the camp site along with Yatris.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
After the flag hoisting, the padayatra began. Senior leader and MP P. Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.
After the flag hoisting, the padayatra began. Senior leader and MP P. Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Congress has listed 119 leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as "Bharat Yatris" who will take part in the padayatra and will travel rom Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The leders will cover a distance of 3,570-km in the next 150 days.
Congress has listed 119 leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as "Bharat Yatris" who will take part in the padayatra and will travel rom Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The leders will cover a distance of 3,570-km in the next 150 days.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

Rahul Gandhi met the family of the deceased NEET aspirant Anitha who ended her life in 2017. He offered his support and condolences to the family.
Rahul Gandhi met the family of the deceased NEET aspirant Anitha who ended her life in 2017. He offered his support and condolences to the family.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
As the yatra progressed, thousands of people in the state started to join Rahul Gandhi. There was an influx of enthusiastic people who wanted to be a part of this historic journey.
As the yatra progressed, thousands of people in the state started to join Rahul Gandhi. There was an influx of enthusiastic people who wanted to be a part of this historic journey.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x