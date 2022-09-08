'Bharat Jodo Yatra' gets huge support, a large number of people join Yatra on the streets
The second day of the 3,570-km padayatra from Agasteeswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari started on Thursday morning with a large number of people joining it on the streets
The second day of the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Agasteeswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Thursday morning. As soon as the Yatra started with a number of 'Bharat Yatris' walking on the streets, a large number of enthusiastic people joined them to be a part of this historic foot march.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular