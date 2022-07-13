Congress condemns ‘insinuations and innuendos’ by BJP spokesperson against Sonia Gandhi, Hamid Ansari
‘Facts regarding International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights held on December 11, 2010 are already in public domain,’ AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said
The Congress on Wednesday condemned attempts by a BJP spokesperson to cast ‘insinuations and innuendos’ against its president Sonia Gandhi and former Vice-President of India Hamid Ansari.
“Insinuations and innuendos by a spokesperson of the BJP against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress and Shri Hamid Ansari, former Vice-President of India, are to be condemned in the strongest possible language. The facts regarding the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights held on December 11, 2010 in New Delhi are already in the public domain. The insinuations and innuendos of the spokesperson of the BJP are character assassination of the worst form,” former Union minister and AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.
“The levels that the Prime Minister and his party colleagues will stoop to debase public debate and spread their patented brand of lies is staggering. It reflects sickness of mind and lack of any form of integrity whatsoever,” Ramesh added.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines