Congress condemns ‘insinuations and innuendos’ by BJP spokesperson against Sonia Gandhi, Hamid Ansari

“Insinuations and innuendos by a spokesperson of the BJP against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress and Shri Hamid Ansari, former Vice-President of India, are to be condemned in the strongest possible language. The facts regarding the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights held on December 11, 2010 in New Delhi are already in the public domain. The insinuations and innuendos of the spokesperson of the BJP are character assassination of the worst form,” former Union minister and AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.