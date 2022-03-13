Congress core group reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the Congress party’s most powerful body, on Sunday reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and urged her to make necessary organisational changes.

The CWC discussed the reasons for the party’s unsatisfactory performance in the recently-concluded assembly elections in five states and accepted there were “shortcomings” in the party’s strategy.

CWC discussed what went wrong in assembly elections and senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Digvijaya Singh gave some suggestions.

“The recent Assembly election results of five states are a cause of serious concern for the Indian National Congress. The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP state governments in four states and overcome the anti-incumbency in the state of Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership,” the party said in a statement after the meeting.

It added that the Congress represents the hopes of millions of Indians “against political authoritarianism prevailing in the country today” and the party is fully conscious of its immense responsibility.

“The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges,” the statement added.