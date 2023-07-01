Congress demands discussion on UCC during monsoon session, presses for Manipur CM's resignation

A day after Rahul Gandhi completed his Manipur visit, Congress renewed its attack on BJP, and demanded the resignation of the Manipur chief minister, Biren Singh.

Addressing the media, after the meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, Jairam Ramesh said, “The first issue which we discussed today was the situation in Manipur. We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) as it is clear that the situation is out of the control of the BJP government there. We also demand a debate on the Manipur issue in the Parliament”.

Ramesh attacked PM Modi for his silence on Manipur violence. "PM break your silence," demanded Ramesh. Congress has been questioning Modi's silence on the issue ever since violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.