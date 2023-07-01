Congress demands discussion on UCC during monsoon session, presses for Manipur CM's resignation
Ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the issues that it would raise during the upcoming session
A day after Rahul Gandhi completed his Manipur visit, Congress renewed its attack on BJP, and demanded the resignation of the Manipur chief minister, Biren Singh.
Addressing the media, after the meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, Jairam Ramesh said, “The first issue which we discussed today was the situation in Manipur. We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) as it is clear that the situation is out of the control of the BJP government there. We also demand a debate on the Manipur issue in the Parliament”.
Ramesh attacked PM Modi for his silence on Manipur violence. "PM break your silence," demanded Ramesh. Congress has been questioning Modi's silence on the issue ever since violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.
On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress leader said that we [Congress] want discussion on UCC during the Monsoon Session which will begin on July 20, and will continue till August 11.
"We stand by our statement issued on June 15. Nothing new has happened since then”.
On June 15, Ramesh issued a statement, saying that it is strange, Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference 21st Law Commission, had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018.
Questioning the ‘intent’ Ramesh had then said that no reasons have been given by the Law Commission on why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to “the relevance and importance of the subject and also, various court orders”.
On Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Ramesh said that the matter was discussed in the meeting. We hope that Rahul Gandhi will soon return to parliament, said Ramesh.
Congress further demanded the resignation of the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Balasore train tragedy that claimed over 250 lives. "This issue will also be raised in the monsoon session," Ramesh said.