Gujarat election: Congress releases manifesto, promises farmers loan waiver, free electricity,10 lakh jobs
Other significant promises made by the party include reduction of heavy taxes imposed by the state on the citizens by 20%, and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme
The Congress Party released its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly Elections in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It was unveiled by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several senior Congress leaders were in attendance.
CM Gehlot revealed that over six lakh people were reached out while drafting the manifesto, and if the Congress Party wins the election, it will become the government document. At the centre of the manifesto are Rahul Gandhi's eight promises.
The manifesto says that the Congress Party, if it comes to power in the state, will stop mindless privatization of education. “The people of Gujarat will not allow rampant privatization of Education and Healthcare. Let's bring the change together,” the party posted on Twitter.
Other promises made by the party include hiring for the vacant ten lakh government jobs to provide employment to the youth, reduction of heavy taxes imposed by the state on the citizens by 20%, implementing the Old Pension Scheme as well as setting up Janata Medical Stores.
The party has also promised to waive farmers' debts and provide gas cylinders at Rs 500 and 300 free units of electricity.
The Gujarat Assembly election will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on the 8 December, 2022.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines