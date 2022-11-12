Gujarat election: Congress releases manifesto, promises farmers loan waiver, free electricity,10 lakh jobs

The Congress Party released its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly Elections in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It was unveiled by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several senior Congress leaders were in attendance.

CM Gehlot revealed that over six lakh people were reached out while drafting the manifesto, and if the Congress Party wins the election, it will become the government document. At the centre of the manifesto are Rahul Gandhi's eight promises.

The manifesto says that the Congress Party, if it comes to power in the state, will stop mindless privatization of education. “The people of Gujarat will not allow rampant privatization of Education and Healthcare. Let's bring the change together,” the party posted on Twitter.