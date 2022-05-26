Congress has fulfilled most promises made in 2018 manifesto: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo

Even as assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held in around 18 months, senior Congress leader and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo has highlighted that the Congress has already fulfilled most of the promises it had made in its manifesto in 2018.

The manifesto had 36 principal points and of the most challenging promises, the state has fulfilled those pertaining to waiver of loans and providing prices above MSP for crops such as paddy, sugarcane, maize and gram. They had also vowed higher prices for tobacco leaves.

“All of these touch the pockets of the agrarian economy. We had also taken up halving the electricity charge up to 400 units. We also took the initiative to return land which was taken up by large industrial units to set up plants but failed to do so within the stipulated five years,” Deo said.