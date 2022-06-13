Congress holds massive protests in Punjab, Haryana, HP and Chandigarh against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing ED and the government machinery to suppress opposition parties and framing their leaders in false cases
Thousands of Congress workers held a ‘Satyagraha march’ in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh on Monday in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi who was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald case in New Delhi today.
Holding tricolours, banners and placards, scores of Congress leaders and workers organised protest marches, staged dharnas and shouted anti-government slogans before ED offices in Shimla, Jalandhar and Chandigarh.
In Punjab, the protest was led by state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring outside the ED office at Jalandhar, while Mohinder Singh Luck, newly appointed president of Chandigarh Congress, led the agitation in Chandigarh. MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh led the protests at Shimla.
Haryana Congress leaders and workers led by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan staged a protest march from the party office located in Sector 9, Chandigarh, but were detained by the police after their tried to break the barriers on roads leading to the ED office.
The Congress leaders accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing ED and the government machinery to suppress opposition parties and framing their leaders in false cases.