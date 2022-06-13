Congress holds massive protests in Punjab, Haryana, HP and Chandigarh against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Thousands of Congress workers held a ‘Satyagraha march’ in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh on Monday in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi who was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald case in New Delhi today.

Holding tricolours, banners and placards, scores of Congress leaders and workers organised protest marches, staged dharnas and shouted anti-government slogans before ED offices in Shimla, Jalandhar and Chandigarh.