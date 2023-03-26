Congress holds Satyagraha across India to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

In the national capital, the Congress put up a stage outside Mahatma Gandhi's memorial for its day-long protest programme with a hoarding having Mahatma Gandhi's image and 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth alone wins) written on it, while in Gujarat several party functionaries were detained for holding the stir.

Congress workers in many states and Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat took part in the protests.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K.S. Alagiri, who led the protest in Cuddalore, said there would be more protests including rail roko and street-corner meetings to make it a people's movement.

Kharge thanked all opposition parties for standing with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to save democracy.

Gehlot slammed the BJP and said his party has done a lot for backward classes which include making an OBC leader like him CM thrice.

Alleging that in 2017, when the BJP was losing the Gujarat elections, Modi played the OBC card, he said the BJP again wants to run a campaign to mislead OBCs.

"You are protecting fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, and then saying Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs," he said.

"I have been made CM for the third time by Soniaji, Rahulji. I am an OBC. There is only one member of the OBC Mali community (in the assembly) and that is me," he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also comes from the OBC community, he pointed out.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on 24 March, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

In Gujarat, the police detained state Congress chief Jagdish Tahor, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Amit Chavda and senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki along with party workers when they arrived at Lal Darwaza in Ahmedabad to protest.

In Srinagar, scores of party activists led by former JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir protested at the party's headquarters at M A Road.

The Punjab and Haryana units of Congress also observed the Satyagraha. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and several other leaders took part in the protest.

In Hyderabad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy, party MPs from the state, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and several leaders took part in the dharna at Gandhi Bhavan.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee will hold dawn to dusk fast on Monday, former chief minister and senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy said at a rally in the Union Territory.

"The prime minister tried to silence the Opposition but our protests would continue unabated," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria was on Sunday arrested for stopping a train during a protest at Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal on Friday, a police official said.

In Ranchi, Congress leaders including Jharkhand ministers Rameshwar Oraon and Banna Gupta assembled at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground.

(With PTI inputs)