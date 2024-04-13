Congress launches new campaign video, highlights Mahalakshmi scheme

The Congress launched a new campaign video on Saturday, 13 April, boasting about the benefits of its proposed Mahalakshmi scheme.

The video, released on the party's official social media platforms, seeks to draw netizens' attention to how its ‘pledge for women’ will lead to the upliftment and transformation of poor families.

The video showing the party’s Mahalakshmi scheme shows a woman receiving a sewing machine under financial assistance as promised in the Congress manifesto and how this becomes a turning point in her life.

The video emphasises the party's commitment to empowering women from poor families by providing them with financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually.

Sharing the video on X, the party wrote, “Mahalakshmi…Rs 1 lakh every year to a woman of a poor family.” It also used the hashtag "#haathbadlegahalaat to restate its pledge to bring positive change in people’s lives.