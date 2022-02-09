Congress leader Randeep Surjewala urges students to reject 'agenda of hate', slams BJP govt over hijab row

As a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions regarding the hijab controversy referred the case to a larger bench on Wednesday, AICC General Secretary In charge Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote an open letter addressing the youth and students of the state urging them to reject the ruling party's "agenda of hate".

He reminded students that education and studies have faced a major setback due to COVID and many important examinations are coming up. "Dr. B. R. Ambedkar said that education is the most powerful weapon. Please engrave it in your hearts. They want to end the academic life of the students even before it begins. This is being done by a Govt infamous for '40% Commission'", he said and appealed them to not "succumb to their nefarious design". He also urged the parents to not get swayed by the hate and dividing rhetoric of the 1% of fanatics and said, "They are not interested in your education, your academic excellence, your bright future but only in propping up their failed political interests." Slamming the ruling BJP for their mis-governance, in-fighting and utter failure in maintaining law and order, the Congress leader said, "As all else failed, they want to use our children to deflect attention away from their failures."

Here is the complete text of the open letter written by Randeep Surjewala addressing students and youth of the state of Karnataka:

"Beloved Students,

Bangalore is the “IT Capital of India” and Karnataka is “India’s Education Hub”, being home to largest number of Medical Colleges, Engineering Colleges, and other Professional Colleges. Karnataka has also emerged as the “Financial and Services Hub”, creating avenues of job and career progression for the young in Karnataka. Multi-lingual, Multi-Ethnic, Multi-cultural identity of Bangalore and Karnataka has become a guiding principle of our growth.

Mired by the stench of corruption & mis-governance, BJP Govt of Karnataka and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka’s students & youth.