Congress leader Randeep Surjewala urges students to reject 'agenda of hate', slams BJP govt over hijab row
Mired by stench of corruption & mis-governance, BJP Govt of Karnataka is creating unwarranted issues just to break unity and spirit of Karnataka’s students & youth, Surjewala said in an open letter
As a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions regarding the hijab controversy referred the case to a larger bench on Wednesday, AICC General Secretary In charge Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote an open letter addressing the youth and students of the state urging them to reject the ruling party's "agenda of hate".
He reminded students that education and studies have faced a major setback due to COVID and many important examinations are coming up. "Dr. B. R. Ambedkar said that education is the most powerful weapon. Please engrave it in your hearts. They want to end the academic life of the students even before it begins. This is being done by a Govt infamous for '40% Commission'", he said and appealed them to not "succumb to their nefarious design". He also urged the parents to not get swayed by the hate and dividing rhetoric of the 1% of fanatics and said, "They are not interested in your education, your academic excellence, your bright future but only in propping up their failed political interests." Slamming the ruling BJP for their mis-governance, in-fighting and utter failure in maintaining law and order, the Congress leader said, "As all else failed, they want to use our children to deflect attention away from their failures."
Here is the complete text of the open letter written by Randeep Surjewala addressing students and youth of the state of Karnataka:
"Beloved Students,
Bangalore is the “IT Capital of India” and Karnataka is “India’s Education Hub”, being home to largest number of Medical Colleges, Engineering Colleges, and other Professional Colleges. Karnataka has also emerged as the “Financial and Services Hub”, creating avenues of job and career progression for the young in Karnataka. Multi-lingual, Multi-Ethnic, Multi-cultural identity of Bangalore and Karnataka has become a guiding principle of our growth.
Mired by the stench of corruption & mis-governance, BJP Govt of Karnataka and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka’s students & youth.
Student community has faced a serious setback in academics & acquiring gainful knowledge for last two years due to COVID as also BJP Govt’s sheer incompetence to meet the challenge. There are many exams coming up, PUC exams being the most important. When our students are busy in preparation for the exams, these lumpen elements want Karnataka’s future i.e student community, to fight with each other on symbols and with stones & knives.
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar said that education is the most powerful weapon. Please engrave it in your hearts. They want to end the academic life of the students even before it begins. This is being done by a Govt infamous for “40% Commission”, plagued by the “Crypto Currency Scandal “reaching the highest echelons of power and an ongoing fratricidal war in BJP to replace the CM and Cabinet Ministers. As all else failed, they want to use our children to deflect attention away from their failures.
If the Students & our children succumb to their nefarious design, your future will be jeopardised at the altar of their politics. Also, the freedom and equality that the Constitution gave us would be meaningless.
Let's reject this agenda of hate and continue being friends, holding hands and walking together for a better future. In this land of Holy Shankaracharya, Ramanuja & Basavanna, the Hindu-Muslim-Christian-Buddhist-Parsis have coexisted for thousands of years. Infact, we have come to respect each other's culture and practices with pride.
I call upon the Parents as also our Students & Children to not let the self-serving rhetoric of the 1% of the fanatics on either side to sacrifice your future. They are not interested in your education, your academic excellence, your bright future but only in propping up their failed political interests. Let us all take a step towards educational excellence & progress of the State and Country while upholding the unity in diversity.
I say this as a true well-wisher and from my long years of experience, both as a former youth and student activist as also having served as an administrator in capacity of Member of Senate, Syndicate & Academic Council of Punjab University, one of India’s oldest Universities.
Wishing you a bright future to surge ahead.
Yours Truly,
Randeep Singh Surjewala"
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines