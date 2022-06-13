Congress leader Venugopal heckled; Priyanka visits Tughlaq road police station, meets detained party leaders

Earlier in the day while speaking to the media, Venugopal said that the BJP government is trying to kill democracy.

After Priyanka’s visit, Congress tweeted a photograph of Priyanka Gandhi in which she can be seen sitting inside a police station.

“We stand by our people because this is our collective fight,” said Congress.

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

Congress workers and leaders held protests in different parts of the country, including the Capital.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of Congress workers when they tried to reach the AICC headquarters in support of Rahul Gandhi. All entry points were blocked and roads leading to the Congress headquarters were blocked by the police.

Notably, almost the entire top leadership of the Congress including two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were detained by the Delhi police.