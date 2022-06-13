Congress leader Venugopal heckled; Priyanka visits Tughlaq road police station, meets detained party leaders
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal was heckled by the Delhi police after he sat on dharna along with his colleagues and Congress workers, protesting the ED summon to Rahul Gandhi
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal was heckled by the Delhi police after he sat on dharna along with his colleagues and Congress workers, protesting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Rahul Gandhi in an alleged case of money laundering.
Venugopal who was leading the charge from the front, felt uneasiness after the heckling, alleged Congress.
In a video shared by the Congress, Venugopal can be seen being forcibly lifted by the police personnel.
“His condition worsened after the heckling”, Congress activists said.
As the news spread, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi visited Tughlaq road police station and enquired about the wellbeing of Venugopal.
Earlier in the day while speaking to the media, Venugopal said that the BJP government is trying to kill democracy.
After Priyanka’s visit, Congress tweeted a photograph of Priyanka Gandhi in which she can be seen sitting inside a police station.
“We stand by our people because this is our collective fight,” said Congress.
Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case.
Congress workers and leaders held protests in different parts of the country, including the Capital.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of Congress workers when they tried to reach the AICC headquarters in support of Rahul Gandhi. All entry points were blocked and roads leading to the Congress headquarters were blocked by the police.
Notably, almost the entire top leadership of the Congress including two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were detained by the Delhi police.
