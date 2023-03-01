Congress leaders detained by Mumbai police for protesting against Adani outside NSE

The Congress has announced block-level agitations across the country against the Modi government in light of the Adani-Hindenburg row. It is important to mention that the principal opposition party has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against Adani Group.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the party has decided to intensify its agitation and take the issue directly to the people.

The grand old party has directed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to arrange press conferences in all districts which will be addressed by senior state leaders, and subsequently, all state units will organise the agitational activities at various levels, Venugopal said.

Moreover, block-level agitations will be organised in front of offices of public banks and LIC between March 6 and 10 all over the country, the statement said.

Terming the block-level protests as 'Pardafash (expose) rallies', the party will organise them at all the district headquarters in March. A massive 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' march will also be organised in the state headquarters on March 13, the day the Parliament will reconvene for the second part of the Budget Session.