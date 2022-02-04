Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan to hold two-day introspection session from February 6 to 8

The Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan will hold a two-day introspection session from February 6 to 8 just before the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha commences. During this session, members would dwell on various issues relating to the performance of the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and formulate a strategy to counter the Opposition.

Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister has been holding such sessions to hear the party’s legislators. During his three terms as Chief Minister, Gehlot has given an opportunity for a free and fearless introspection to the party’s MLAs to improve the functioning of the government.

Such introspections give the ruling party an opportunity to assess the party’s weaknesses and strengths with an aim to give better governance of the state. It’s a democratic process where each party MLA comes out with his or her suggestions for better administration.