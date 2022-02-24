Congress petition dismissed by High Court in Goa MLAs case

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Thursday dismissed petitions of the Indian National Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs in the state legislative assembly for joining the BJP in 2019. Congress said it would move the Supreme Court in the matter.

The HC ruling came days after the state cast its vote to elect MLAs for the next assembly term. The HC division bench comprising Justices Manish Pitale and R N Laddha in their order noted that the "petitioners have not been able to make out a case for interference in the impugned orders passed by the Speaker."

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had filed a disqualification petition against 10 party MLAs who switched over to the BJP in July 2019. MGP chief and Madkai MLA Sudin Dhavalikar too had filed a similar petition before the bench against two of his party MLAs who had joined the BJP in the same year by splitting the regional party. The Congress and MGP through Chodankar and Dhavalikar respectively had approached the HC after Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by them on April 20, 2021.