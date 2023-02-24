Congress plenary session: No polls to CWC, Congress authorizes president Kharge to nominate all members
Party Constitution will be amended to ensure representation of Dalits, tribals, women, youth, OBCs, minorities
The steering committee of the Congress party decided on Friday that no election will be held for Congress' top decision making body Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge was authorised to constitute the new CWC after a two and half hours meeting, attended by 45 members.
Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, after the meeting told media,"Unanimous decision was taken to authorise Congress president to constitute the new CWC."
To ensure representation of Dalits tribals, women, youth, OBCs and minorities, Congress will amend the party Constitution, said Ramesh.
"All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," said Ramesh, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.
Notably, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi skipped the key meeting as they wanted to give a free hand to Kharge and not influence the decisions in any way.
According to Congress watchers, at the three-day Raipur plenary, the party is expected to take key decisions that would lay out a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalise the strategy for poll tie-ups with other opposition parties to take on the BJP.
The Congress will also bring 30 amendments to its constitution, with changes including the formation of party units at the village, mandal and ward levels.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines