Congress points to Adani Group's 'China links', asks why permitted to operate ports in India

The Congress on Sunday demanded to know of the Modi government as to why the Adani Group is being permitted to operate ports in India despite the conglomerate's "China links" and the government's policy to prevent Chinese firms and entities with Chinese connections from operating ports and terminals in India .

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that the government denied security clearance in 2022 to a consortium of APM Terminals Management and Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines after agencies discovered a connection between a Wan Hai director and a Chinese firm.

This blocked the consortium's bid to operate a container handling terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Ramesh said in a statement, pointing out that it is a government policy to prevent Chinese firms and entities with Chinese connections from operating ports and terminals in India.

"This raises fresh questions about the Adani Group's China links. As we have repeatedly pointed out in our Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series of questions to PM Narendra Modi, Chinese citizen Chang Chung-Ling is closely associated with the Adani Group," Ramesh said.