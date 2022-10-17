India

Congress presidential polls: Senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh cast their votes

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

NH Photo by Vipin
NH Photo by Vipin

Ballot Box
NH Photo by Vipin
Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry
NH Photo by Vipin

NH Photo by Vipin
NH Photo by Vipin

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi casting her vote in Delhi
NH Photo by Vipin
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry
NH Photo by Vipin

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate casting her vote
NH Photo by Vipin
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cast his vote in New Delhi
NH Photo by Vipin

NH Photo by Vipin
Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for the party presidential election from the Sanganakallu village in Karnataka's Ballari district on Monday.
IANS Photo

