Congress presidential polls: Senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh cast their votes
Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.
Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country.
