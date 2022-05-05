Congress puts up a united face in Himachal Pradesh as Pratibha Singh takes over as chief of state unit

Addressing the gathering, Shukla said the presence of all senior leaders at Shimla indicated that the party cadres were energised to take on the BJP.

“Everyone, even those who have not joined here, should come together as the Congress is all set to win the polls,” he said.

Shukla said that the Gandhis, who have a special fondness for Himachal Pradesh, had given the responsibility of ensuring the return of the Congress to power in the state to Pratibha Singh, Agnihotri and Sukhu.

Shukla said there was no need to keep reiterating about unity as the party is one, barring one or two who have now been left behind.

“The fight is not for the chair but to get the party back to power as it is the party high command which will decide who will be the CM,” said Shukla.