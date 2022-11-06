Congress releases 22-point 'chargesheet' against Gujarat BJP government

The Gujarat Congress on Sunday released a 22-point 'chargesheet' against the state BJP government ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, accusing it of being anti-people.

All that an average Gujarati got was "hunger, fear and tyranny", it claimed as it appealed to the public to vote the Congress to power to make the "Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel proud again".

Crony capitalism, scams, rampant corruption, electricity supply issues, ignorance of tribal welfare, lack of security among Dalits, law and order situation, exploitation of workers, mistreatment of government employees and demolition of the Panchayati Raj system are among the issues raised in the 'chargesheet'.

The Congress has also highlighted the recent Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed 135 lives--terming it a "BJP-created disaster" with the ruling party and its cronies being directly responsible for it--and dubbed as "unconstitutional" the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

The last three decades of Gujarat have been marred by "continuous anti-people governance and mismanagement", the Congress said in the 'chargesheet'.

"At a time when the BJP is working to divert the attention of the public from main issues affecting them, this chargesheet has been released to draw their attention back to these issues," former Union minister and senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said at a press conference.

On the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, the Congress said the government ignored established rules and convention to release them. "The decision has unmasked the BJP and its concern for the safety and security of women," the chargesheet said.