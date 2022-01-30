Congress releases 3rd list of candidates for Punjab polls, fields CM Channi from 2 seats

The Congress Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats.

The Congress also fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala assembly seats against its former leader Amarinder Singh.

Sharma was once considered a close confidant of the former chief minister.

Some political observers said that by fielding Channi from two seats, the Congress party has apparently given a clear indication of its Chief Ministerial face for Punjab Assembly election.