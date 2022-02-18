Congress releases poll manifesto for Punjab; promises one lakh government jobs for youth every year

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections, promising one lakh government jobs for youth, Rs 1,100 per month for women and eight free LPG cylinders per year among other things. To end the ‘mafia raj’, the Congress also promised to create corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mines.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Punjab Congress head Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu released the poll manifesto titled “Congress De Waade” just two days ahead the state Assembly elections in Chandigarh.

Addressing media persons, Sidhu said the Congress government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. The party has also committed that MGNREGA wages would be increased to Rs 350, and old age pension will be Rs 3,100.

Motivating the youngsters, the Congress will provide Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for startups.

The party has also promised free education for needy students and free health care services for all in government hospitals.

The main poll promises are:

*Free education for all needy students in government schools and universities.

* Free health services for all in government hospitals.

*Rs 1100 per month financial help to women in need.

*Free eight cylinders per year.

*One lakh government jobs per year.

*Investment fund of Rs 1000 crore for startups.

*MGNREGA wages to be increased to Rs 350.

*Old age pension to be increased to Rs 3,100.

*Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for startups.

*Every kaccha house to be made pakka in six months.

The assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 for 117 seats and the votes will be counted on March 10.