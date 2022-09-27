Congress takes on PM Modi for the rupee’s sliding value

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi, who once said that the fall of the Indian rupee’s value was directly linked to the fall of the PM’s credibility, must realise that his own credibility was in a bottomless pit.

“Exactly a year ago, in September 2021, the value of the rupee was 73 against 1 dollar, which has now increased to 81.63 – simply put, the Prime Minister's reputation has fallen by more than 12 per cent in 12 months,” she said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

“On May 26, 2014, when Modi ji took oath as PM for the first time, the value of rupee against $1 was 58.62, which means that it has crashed by 41.5 per cent during his tenure,” she added.

“India's foreign exchange reserves, which exactly a year ago were at $642 billion in September 2021, now stands at $545.65 billion. Not only this, just a month ago, the country's foreign exchange reserves were $571 billion, which has now fallen to $545 billion. That is, a decline of $26 billion in 1 single month,” Shrinate said.

“Weakening of the rupee means rising cost of imports. For example, if something came from abroad for $1 dollar, then in September 2021, we were paying Rs 73, for which now we will now pay Rs 82, that is Rs 9 more. For example, India imports 80 per cent of crude oil, now will now be imported by India at a higher price,” she said.

“If oil is expensive, inflation will increase. After all, if most of the goods (fruits, vegetables, food grains, and other things) are transported by diesel trucks, then its cost will increase. Because of this, things will be expensive,” she added.